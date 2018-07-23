This is the time of year when young predators are having to make it on their own without the help of their parents. It is a precarious period in the life of bobcats, foxes, hawks, coyotes, owls and other predators in the food web.
The mortality rate for young animals does not stay constant — it fluctuates depending on their age. When they are first born or hatch, for example, there is a higher risk of dying. If they make it past the critical first three days, the risk seems to level off and their odds of survival grow.
Snug in their burrow, nest, den or other birthing site, young animals wait in relative safety while their parents (or at least their mother) brings them food and cares for them. Here they grow and develop over a period of weeks or months.
When it comes time for them to leave the shelter of their natal home, then their fatality rate spikes again as they face the risk of starvation or possibly falling prey to larger predators.
At first they will continue to be fed and offered protection by their parents. You can often hear young Red-tailed Hawks or other raptors crying plaintively for their parents to bring them food even after they have fledged and left the nest, and appear to be nearly as large as the adults.
Half-grown bobcat kittens or fox puppies follow their mothers, waiting for meals and hopefully learning how to get meals for themselves.
After this brief period of adolescence, the young predators disperse and must find food on their own. This is a make or break phase for the hunters, and those that fail do not survive long enough to get good at it — it is a Spartan choice to either succeed or die.
Many of the raptors, both hawks and owls, that are brought to wildlife rehab facilities are young birds that weren't able to catch enough prey to keep themselves fed. Since flying birds have very little fat reserves, these are quickly used up and their bodies begin to deplete their large flight muscles, which leaves the birds unable to fly.
Over the years I have caught a number of birds of prey on the ground that didn't have wing injuries, but you could tell as soon as you picked them up that they were in trouble, because they were weighed so little and were clearly starving.
Young predators are often the ones that are willing to venture near humans, by buildings or roadways, because they are in search of food.
Last month my friend Toshimi Kristof heard panicked quail sounds from outside her Bear Valley Springs home. There are native shrubs in her yard, and Toshimi and her husband, Les, often see quail under these shrubs.
Toshimi looked around the base of the plants and saw a wiry young bobcat. It tried several attempts to catch a quail without success — it even chased one up a tree but failed to get it. After multiple failed attempts, the young bobcat strolled the yard in search of something easier to catch, and Toshimi took the photos on this page.
When people happen to see predator/prey interaction in the wild, it is natural to root for the prey species, to cheer for the escape of the hunted. This can't happen every time, however, or the result will be starvation of the predator.
Leaving home and parents can mean lean times for animals and humans alike, and whether they succeed or fail is usually a combination of skill and luck as they learn how to survive and navigate their way through life. . . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
