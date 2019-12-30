As someone who really loves snow, I was delighted by our snowstorm the day after Christmas. As someone who dearly loves trees, I was devastated by what all that snow did to so many of our trees.
The Tehachapi Mountains had 16 inches to 18 inches of snow on the flat as a result of the storm on Dec. 26. And nearly all of it happened in less than 24 hours! While the Los Angeles area was getting a reported 3.36 inches of rain as a result of "atmospheric river" weather conditions, we got snow.
The snow fell fast and steadily throughout the night, and it was accompanied by some heavy gusting winds, which died down as dawn approached. Snow stuck to and built up on practically every exposed surface.
The light of morning, even through a gray overcast sky, revealed the extent of the damage to trees, and it was shocking. I've been looking forward to going outside and seeing the results of virtually every Tehachapi snowstorm that has occurred in the past 50 years, and I have never seen so many broken trees in my life.
Of course I've seen many snow-broken tree branches over the years, particularly when a storm came early and the deciduous trees still had their leaves. Or even when it snowed very late after spring had started and the trees had started to leaf out again.
But that wasn't the case with our historic snowstorm following Christmas. Even trees that had lost all of their leaves were still beaten and hammered down from the weight of all that snow.
Not just the usual, more brittle trees that tend to break in storms and high wind, like Siberian Elms, Fremont Cottonwood, Arroyo Willow and trees with similar characteristics. Ornamental trees from dozens of different species were left broken. This includes conifers, like Deodar Cedars, Arizona Cypress, Black Pines, even the pointy spire-like Mediterranean Cypresses were damaged. From the oldest giants to young trees that were just planted, this storm caused injuries across the tree spectrum.
Even more surprising to me was the extent of damage to native oak trees, particularly Valley Oaks and Blue Oaks. Literally thousands upon thousands of our native oaks have broken limbs and branches as a result of the storm. When I look at a 300-year-old Valley Oak, as I did today, and see four big limbs, all of them thick and strong, and see them smashed down to the ground, it's sobering. Those limbs had been on the tree for more than 200 years, and withstood all kinds of weather and wildfires, and now all four of them were shattered in the same destructive storm? This storm was historic, unquestionably.
A storm that brings lots of snow or ice that damages trees is referred to as a "treebreaker," and I doubt there has been a worse treebreaker in the 170 years since the first white settlers arrived in the 1850s.
But wait, you say, this was a natural event, surely it is just part of nature? True, it is part of nature — but a very destructive part, like a tornado or hurricane or a massive wildfire following a century of fire suppression.
Most of the damaged trees will live, and most will recover. Not all, however. Some were snapped off at the ground, and others have been so grievously broken that they will be maimed and misshapen.
I'm usually a cheerful, optimistic person, but I admit that it has been hard for me to see a great many trees that I have admired over the years so battered and broken. Most trees give so much and ask for so little in return, and to see them pummeled and punished when they did nothing wrong seems colossally unjust.
I take comfort in knowing that trees, especially our natives, are very resilient. If it is at all possible for them to survive, they'll live. If they can recover, then they will. The trees will do their best. They always do. . .
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.