The largest bees you'll see in the Tehachapi Mountains, or anywhere else in California, are not the familiar yellow-and-black bumblebees, but in fact are the even bigger Valley Carpenter Bees (Xylocopa varipuncta).
These robust bees can be more than an inch long and resemble a dark flying walnut. You'll mostly see the shiny black females as they forage for pollen and nectar. While they have smooth abdomens, and lack the furry yellow of bumblebees, female Valley Carpenter Bees sometimes resemble bumblebees when they get a thick dusting of pale pollen on their backs.
Male Valley Carpenter Bees, on the other hand, have a totally improbable appearance: they are a rich golden honey color with green eyes. These beautiful insects have been called "teddy bear bees" and it is an apt moniker, since they are so golden and fuzzy. On top of their cuddly appearance, like most male bees they lack stingers, so they are both cute and harmless. Females have the ability to sting, but almost never do.
The male Carpenter Bees are quite rarely seen, and I've never heard an explanation for this. Perhaps they just make up a much smaller portion of the overall Carpenter Bee population. I usually encounter them foraging on white wisteria blossoms on a large vine at our place. The black female Valley Carpenter bees feed on a succession of blooming plants — first the wisteria, then privet, sages, catalpa flowers, etc.
Valley Carpenter Bees are one of three species of carpenter bees found in California, and they are distinctive among bees in their ability to thermoregulate their body temperature. Valley Carpenter Bees are able to continue to fly and forage without overheating when it is very hot — into triple digits at lower elevations — as well as flying at low temperatures without suffering from hypothermia.
Carpenter bees of all kinds get their common name from the fact that they tunnel into wood to create chambers for nesting and hibernating. Unlike both honeybees and bumblebees, carpenter bees are largely solitary and not colony insects.
A single female will mate with a golden male, then deposit an egg inside a wood tunnel. She will include some "bee bread," which is mostly pollen mixed with a little nectar, for the larvae to eat when it hatches. The mother bee will then create a cell wall, and then place another egg and some food in the next chamber and seal it as well. She will typically create six to eight of these single-bee brood chambers in a tunnel.
Because they burrow into wood, some have regarded carpenter bees as pests, but they actually seldom use load-bearing timbers or cause real harm to manmade structures. Valley Carpenter Bees actually prefer to tunnel into dead oak limbs rather than buildings.
Carpenter bees of different species in the Xylocopa genus have proven themselves to be excellent pollinators — better than the much smaller honeybees, in fact. Carpenter bees often utilize the "buzz method" of obtaining pollen: rapid vibration of their indirect flight muscles, as fast as 100 times per second, causes anthers to drop their pollen.
With their bulky size, Valley Carpenter Bees sometimes have a difficult time entering blossoms to obtain nectar or pollen, so they have to squeeze themselves inside, often turning upside down.
If that still isn't enough, they can cut into the base of a long tubular flower that is too narrow for them to enter, and get nectar that way. This is referred to as "robbing" nectar, because the bee has managed to obtain nectar without providing the symbiotic pollination service, but Valley Carpenter Bees are such prolific pollinators that I think they should be excused the occasional nectar theft.
It has been suggested that carpenter bee husbandry be explored for agricultural use — a study in Brazil reportedly found that a single carpenter bee pollinated as many passionflowers as an entire colony of honeybees. In Israel, an experiment determined that honeydew melon pollination was three times higher when performed by a species of carpenter bee rather than honeybees.
One of the problems in sustaining carpenter bees for commercial use is providing adequate blossoms once the target crop is finished flowering. Honeybees hives can be loaded into a truck and moved to another nectar source, but a method would have to be developed for either moving the solitary carpenter bees or providing them with an ongoing source of nectar.
A pollinator-friendly plant in full bloom attracts a variety of creatures, like a watering hole in the Serengeti, and it is worth you taking a few minutes to watch the assortment of bees, butterflies, wasps, moths, beetles and other flying insects that come to the feast. The biggest bees of all, of course, will be the docile Valley Carpenter Bees.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
