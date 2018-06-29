There are some things that people like discovering inside their home. Large spiders are not one of them. This time of year, people in the Tehachapi Mountains are often startled and alarmed to find a type of big arachnid known as a Tengellid spider.
These are usually what is commonly known as a Wandering Spider (Anachemmis sober), which some guide books describe as "medium-sized or "moderately large," but the average homeowner describes as "really big" or "hideous."
With their long, agile legs extended in six different directions, a large Wandering Spider can cover roughly the same area as a silver dollar, which is significant enough to count as "big" in most people's reckoning, since wolf spiders, funnel web spiders, jumping spiders, crab spiders, cellar spiders and others are all smaller.
Wandering Spiders are typically light reddish brown or translucently brown, with two large pedipalps extending from their mouth area. While insects typically have three body segments — the head, thorax and abdomen — in spiders the first two segments are joined together to form what is known as a cephalothorax.
Wandering Spiders are kinda twitchy and can move very fast, which does nothing to endear them to people who are already predisposed to be nervous around them. They do not normally spin webs to catch their prey but are instead considered huntsman spiders, roaming about in search of prey rather than spinning a web ambush and waiting for arthropods to come to them.
Anachemmis sober is known to be a creature of Southern California's oak woodlands and forests. They are typically nocturnal, and spend the daylight hours hidden in among leaf litter. If they venture into a house in search of insect prey, Wandering Spiders find that leaves are in short supply so they substitute with clothing or towels to form their hiding place. This often goes over poorly with the human residents of the home.
Since they look rather sinister and formidable, Wandering Spiders are regarded with suspicion by residents, who often suspect that they have encountered the similar-looking Brown Recluse or Violin Spider. They have not. Brown Recluse spiders are actually not native to the Tehachapi Mountains, but Wandering Spiders are.
It's best to err on the side of caution and avoid being bitten by any spider, but Wandering Spider bites are not known to be anywhere near as serious as a Brown Recluse bite.
There is not a great deal known about Wandering Spiders, or California's Tengellid spiders in general. There are currently believed to be four species in the Anachemmis genus, the widespread Anachemmis sober that roams our area, as well as a similar species that inhabits mostly Coastal California, and two other species found only in caves in Inyo and San Bernardino counties.
Most people who live in rural areas, especially in old, somewhat porous homes, like the 100-year-old farmhouse where I live, learn to shake out towels and clothes before putting them on. There might be an insect or spider hiding among them, and it is vastly preferable to be startled by a large spider that is near you, rather than one that is actually on you.
