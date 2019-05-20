California is known for its chaparral plant communities — primarily hardy, drought-tolerant shrubs that often cover slopes, hillsides and canyon walls. Among these tenacious shrubs is a genus known as Ceanothus, which are commonly known as California Lilac or Wild Lilac.
The Ceanothus genus in California is large and varied with 39 different species, including familiar plants like Buckbrush and Deer Brush. There are six species of Ceanothus found in Kern County, including the subject of this column: Ceanothus leucodermis, known as Chaparral Whitethorn, White Bark Mountain Lilac or Wild Lilac.
This handsome shrub grows about 8 to 10 feet tall, has shiny green leaves and pale bark, and in the spring produces pale blue flowers that definitely resemble cultivated lilacs, though the two plants are not closely related.
An interesting feature of White Bark Mountain Lilac is the fact that its fragrant flowers can be used for soap — oldtimers used to call the plant Soap Bush. The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) Indian people of the Tehachapi Mountains also used to utilize the blossoms for soap, and their name for the plant is matambü, pronounced ma-TAM-buh.
More than 100 years ago in her wonderful book "The Wild Flowers of California," Mary Elizabeth Parsons related this incident: "Dr. Gregg, of San Diego, while hunting one day in Lower California, just over the border, had his attention called to the wild lilac by his old Mexican guide, who assured him that the blossoms in themselves were excellent soap. Taking a handful of them down to the stream, he rubbed them vigorously between his wet hands, and found to his astonishment that they made an excellent lather, with a pleasant fragrance of wintergreen. I have since proved the fact for myself. A more delightful way of performing one's ablutions can hardly be imagined than at the brookside with so charming a soap. It is very cleansing and leaves the skin pleasantly soft."
Over the years I have often gathered Wild Lilac blossoms in Caliente Canyon and used them for soap. They work even after they have been allowed to dry for many months. Simply rub them between your hands with water and they lather up.
Interestingly, plants in the Ceanothus genus are excellent nitrogen fixers, pulling atmospheric nitrogen from the air and depositing it in the soil where it can be used by them and other plants. These patches of nitrogen-rich soil can help chaparral plant communities recover after a wildfire. Ceanothus seeds themselves typically require a fire to germinate, and can lay dormant in the soil for hundreds of years.
Wild Lilacs are one of the many interesting endemic plants that California has contributed to the North American flora. I'm glad that they share the Tehachapi Mountains with us.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.