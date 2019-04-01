Native Americans, fur trappers, explorers and others who spent time surviving in the arid West knew a simple way to begin a search for water: first look for some willow trees.
As a riparian (riverside) tree, willows are seldom found far from water. The moisture might not be present at all times, as is the case along many of the Tehachapi area's seasonal creeks, but a stand of willow trees nearly always indicates the presence of surface water for at least a portion of the year.
Willows are scattered throughout the Tehachapi area, from Cache Creek and Oak Creek in the east to Chanac and Sycamore Creeks to the west. Whenever water is plentiful you can usually find willows, often sharing bank space with their close relatives, the cottonwoods. Both are members of the Salicaceae family and require abundant water for at least part of the year.
From many vantage points in these mountains, you can gaze down on willow-lined canyons as they snake their way to the floor of the Mojave Desert or the San Joaquin Valley. When the water vanishes into the sun and sand of lower elevations, so do the willows. Their dependence on water is non-negotiable.
Willow trees are easy to identify: they are deciduous trees with fairly narrow leaves like lance points and smooth, faintly greenish bark which turns rough and craggy with deep fissures in aged trees. As mentioned, they are usually located along creeks, in canyons, on floodplains or beside springs.
Recognizing willows among other trees is simple: distinguishing individual willow species from each other is considerably more difficult. There are about 500 species of willows in existence, and 29 of these are found in California.
Ernest Twisselman, author of the landmark book A Flora of Kern County, recorded 10 different willow species in Kern County, and I believe there are four in the Tehachapi Mountains. I compared notes with a local plant enthusiast, the late Sandy Hare, and found that we had reached the same conclusions and located the same four species locally.
The four that we have encountered are Arroyo Willow (Salix lasiolepsis), Sandbar Willow (Salix hindsiana), Narrow-leaf Willow (Salix exigua) and Red Willow (Salix laevigata). Precise willow identification requires patience and a botanical guide like the Jepson Manual in your hand as you examine the leaves and catkins carefully. Adding to the difficulty is the fact that willows tend to hybridize easily, so you can find individual trees that display the characteristics of two different species.
Willows were probably second only to oaks in importance to the local Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Paiute) people. Oaks provided food in the form of acorns and fuel for fires, while willows provided just about everything else.
The rounded, dome-like Nuwä homes, called tomo kahni, as well as shade arbors (hava kahni) and sweat lodges were constructed of upright willow poles fastened with strips of willow bark. Smaller willow branches were tied horizontally to form the ribs of the framework, which was then covered with tules or brush. Willow wood is exceptionally lightweight when seasoned, but is also straight-grained and durable.
A wide variety of baskets were made using willow canes, either split or left smooth and round. Arrows, cradleboards, game hoops, ladle loops for lifting hot cooking rocks and for stirring, and even some clothing items and a type of sandal all utilized willow in their construction. Willow played a daily role in the lives of Nuwä people.
But there is more. A tea brewed from the inner bark of willow trees was used by Indian people as a painkiller and fever fighter. Most of us have used this same remedy in a slightly different form: aspirin.
Willow contain an active principal called salicin, whose name is derived from Salix, the genus name for willows. Salicin was first isolated in the 1820s, and in the 1850s an Italian chemist produced salicylic acid from salicin. A German researcher later synthesized acetylsalicylic acid, and when Felix Hoffman of Fredrich Bayer and Co. of Germany was looking for a drug to ease the pain of his father's rheumatoid arthritis in the 1890s, he tried acetylsalicylic acid.
Soon after Bayer began marketing the drug as aspirin, and the pain remedy of Native Americans became a household product.
As you might expect from their preferred riparian habitat, willows are capable of consuming large quantities of water. I have been told by several old cowboys that little springs would sometimes go dry of surface water once a willow got established next to it, but if the willow was cut down, the spring would start trickling again.
A willow's ability to propagate itself is remarkable. Years ago I cut some long willow poles and used them to make a simple rose trellis. A few months later, I noticed that one of the four upright willow poles had sprouted at the base, and it grew for years. When willow limbs break or fall down and then touch the ground, they often root and keep growing.
California's drought has hit the water-obligate willows hard, and there is much deadwood among the local creekbed willows. The wetter winter we've just had should provide those that survived with a boost of growth.
Willow thickets along streams are prime habitat for a variety of mammals and dozens of bird species, some of which prefer willow habitat over any other ecosystem for nesting and foraging. Animals like raccoons, opposums, bobcats, deer and even black bears and mountain lions use these willow corridors for shelter and concealment.
Willows and water have been vital to life in the West for thousands of years, and they remain a defining aspect of our canyons and creekbeds.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
