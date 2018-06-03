One of the most highly regarded chefs in the world was in Tehachapi recently — Virgilio Martinez, a Peruvian master chef whose Central Restaurante in Lima has been ranked fourth best on the planet, was cooking at a May 28 farm dinner hosted by Weiser Family Farms on Highline Road.
The event was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times as part of the L.A. Food Bowl, a month-long celebration of dynamic food and culinary culture that raises money to fight food waste, hunger and food insecurity.
The dinner for 130 guests was organized and put on by Outstanding in the Field, a company whose founder, Jim Denevan, pioneered the practice of elegant farm dinners with one long community table nestled right among farm fields, orchards, vineyards and even on beaches and piers.
Denevan is also an internationally acclaimed land artist who specializes in large, temporary installations. In a tribute to Chef Virgilio and the culture of Peru, Denevan created a full-scale, same-size version of the famed Hummingbird Glyph from the Nazca Plains in Peru.
The glyph was made in the same 2 and 1/2-acre grain field where the table was set up. The design was applied using a clay and water mixture, and while growing grain stalks obscure parts of the pattern from the ground, from the air it is clear and pristine, as seen in the drone photograph on this page. I spent a couple of days helping to make the glyph, and it is satisfying to see how well it turned out.
Like the original in Peru, the bill of the Hummingbird Glyph pointed right at the setting sun. The long dining table was oriented so the west end, like the hummingbird's bill, was facing the setting sun while east end was lined up exactly with the rising full moon. For a brief ten minutes or so, both celestial bodies shared the evening sky over Tehachapi.
Among those present at the Monday evening dinner was the L.A Times Pulitzer prize-winning food writer Jonathon Gold, who is one of the organizers of the L.A. Food Bowl, and acclaimed cookbook author Amelia Saltsman and her husband, Ralph. Kawaiisu elder Janice Williams was a special guest and she brought some of her baskets and other traditional items.
Chef Virgilio is noted for his foraging trips in Peru, traveling from the coast to the high Andes in search of wild and heirloom ingredients for his kitchens, and at the Weiser Family Farm dinner he utilized a mixture of locally-sourced produce, including Weiser farm products, as well as some from Peru and some that were gathered locally, like wild mustard blossoms.
You can gain some insight into Chef Virgilio's adventurous and creative approach to food by viewing the profile of him on Netflix's Chef's Table series. He is a remarkable chef and a very engaging person as well, and he and I got along famously.
Laura and Ian Journey from Bakers Outpost in Bakersfield, which is Kern County's best artisanal bakery, helped provide the early "family dinner" during the day for those busily engaged in setting up and preparing for the main event. Laura worked with Sherry Mandell of the Tehachapi Grain Project, a venture that includes Alex Weiser and myself, to provide a sumptuous meal for all the organizers and workers.
A special thanks is due to these contributors who donated time or services to make the event a success for food charities: Rye Goods, Blinking Owl Distillery, Cellador Ales, Solminer Wines, Crafted Kitchen, Paddy Glennon, Michelle Lainez and Company.
As the sun set and the moon rose over a beautiful evening, with an tasteful dinner in a grain field next to a Nazca-style geoglyph, it was another magical moment in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Have a good week.
Jon Hammond has written for Tehachapi News for more than 30 years. Send email to tehachapimtnlover@gmail.com.
