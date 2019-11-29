Kim Ross’ and Taylor Marquesen’s kindergarten classes at Golden Hills Elementary School put on a Thanksgiving program for family and friends Nov. 21. This annual performance, which includes singing and dancing, always packs the house.
Kim Ross’ and Taylor Marquesen’s kindergarten classes at Golden Hills Elementary School put on a Thanksgiving program for family and friends Nov. 21. This annual performance, which includes singing and dancing, always packs the house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.