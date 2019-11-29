Thanksgiving kids_8490.JPG

Kim Ross’ and Taylor Marquesen’s kindergarten classes at Golden Hills Elementary School put on a Thanksgiving program for family and friends Nov. 21. This annual performance, which includes singing and dancing, always packs the house.

 Contributed photo

