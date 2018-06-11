PHOTO GALLERY: Alfred Hitchcock's 'The 39 Steps' performing in Tehachapi
"The 39 Steps" opened last weekend to the delight of Tehachapi audiences. The combination of a hilarious script, four superb actors and a stunning set makes this an evening of uproarious entertainment. This is a special engagement for only two weekends — so get your tickets now!
"The 39 Steps" plays its final weekend this Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Don't miss the crazy comedy romp! Tickets available at Tehachapi Furniture, Tehachapi Treasure Trove and always online at www.tctonstage.com.
See you at the BeeKay!
Shanan Harrell is a production support team member for "The 39 Steps."
