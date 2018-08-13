Growing in size and popularity, the Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club held its model train show Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11-12, in the air conditioned Aspen Center. It featured a variety of working model railroad layouts for train enthusiasts of all ages and levels of interest.
There were working layouts in Large Scale, Lionel, HO, and N gauges. Vendors were on-hand with model train items for sale along with food and historic items for sale by the Friends of the Tehachapi Depot organization.
Visiting model railroad club the Lancaster North Western Garden Railroad Club brought along a very large, beautifully built G gauge layout. The N gauge model layout built by the N’Gineers Railroad Club came from Orange County.
