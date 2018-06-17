Sunday's Beatles concert performed by the tribute band Ticket to Ride drew one of the largest summer concert crowds ever seen in Tehachapi's Central Park. Park officials estimated the music lovers to be upwards of 500 — and they were dancing, lip-syncing, foot-tapping, and air guitar-playing fans.
The group performed two 45-minute sets. Each featured a dozen or better Beatles' classics. The opening set had the Fab Four dressed in the classic black suit with turtleneck sweater. After a short break, and a costume change, the band reappeared dressed in the colorful Sgt. Pepper costumes they made famous in the '60s.
The band not only sounded, looked and performed like the original band but stayed in Beatles 1960s character throughout the afternoon as they bantered with the audience and introduced each of their now-famous songs.
This was the first of what will be three Summer Concerts in the Park. The next one, to be presented July 15, will feature Sligo Rags, described as “Celtic music with a touch of bluegrass.” Then on Aug. 12 will be the ever-popular Tehachapi T-Pops Orchestra concert.
The events are free to all who come and are co-sponsored by Lehigh Cement, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District and Tehachapi's Fiddlers Crossing.
