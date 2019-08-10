It was a beautiful day in downtown Tehachapi Saturday, perfect for chalkers who lined the streets surrounding Gallery 'N' Gifts for the annual Chalk on the Walk.
This year's event saw upwards of 80 entrants of all ages, all vying for Best of Show. This year's top prize went to Krista Link for her lady with kaleidoscope eyes.
"This was a pretty good year," said Michelle Miller, Chalk on the Walk chair for 2019. "I think my favorite part is to see when the families come and work together. That's the best part of the event, to see everyone come together."
Sponsored each year by the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, prizes were awarded for each age category: grades 1-2, grades 3-4-5, grade 6-7-8, high school, adult and family or group at 3 p.m. in front of Gallery 'N' Gifts.
Participants had until 1 p.m. to finish their entry in a 4x4 box. Artists could also pick their own subject matter and judges selected winners based on the artistic ability of color, fresh approach to subject and form that make up 75 percent, while 25 percent is the personal opinion of the judge.
Drawings will line the blocks of Green Street and Tehachapi Boulevard for at least another week, so if residents weren’t able to attend, they can stop by for a look.
In addition to Best of Show, the following prizes were awarded this year:
• TVAA Pick: The Cortez family;
• Grades 1-2: Cameron Brawner (first place); Micah Brawner (second place); Alex Whitten (third place); and Taylor Tull (special mention);
• Grades 3-4-5: Olivia Glover (first place); Isaac Wilder (second place); and Ryan Tull (third place);
• Grades 6-7-8: Naomi Donnel (first place); Katie Donnel (second place); and Samuel Torres (third place);
• High school: Jacqueline Torres (first place); Ella Whitney (second place); and Camille Whitten (third place);
• Adult: Kara Mussatt (first place); Bridget Lucas (second place); and Paisley Close (third place);
• Family or group: Plett family, Cal Portland (first place); and Lisha Stockon family (second place).
