On Sunday, a performance by the Tehachapi T-Pops Orchestra helped wind down the summer Concert in the Park series. The orchestra performed some 14 musical selections in a mix of Jazz, show tunes, old standards and a medley of songs by the Beach Boys.
The afternoon with its cooling breeze brought out a diverse group of music fans. Many arrived early to picnic, while others plopped down on a blanket just as the music started.
Under the baton of Director Daniel Musquez, the orchestra performed two sets. During intermission, a fundraising cake walk was held for those who bought tickets.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District Manager Michelle Vance welcomed the guests and publicly thanked Lehigh Cement for their continued sponsorship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.