Alice Wallace, a warm-voiced tenor singer of folk, country and blues, performed Saturday before a sell-out crowd of music and wine lovers in the garden of area the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company Vineyard and Tasting Room. Wallace performed as part of TWCC's summer concert series.
Wallace’s latest song from her recently released fourth album “Into the Blue” and titled "The Blue" has been described by Rolling Stone Country as “one of the best country and Americana songs to hear now.” The song takes on the “uncertainty and risks involved in life on the road, and doing what you love.”
Wallace describes herself as growing up in a family of guitar-playing musicians and singers. In fact, on her new track of "The Blue" can be heard her father, mother and brother doing harmony. This family inclusion in the world of music is a tradition known as “blood harmony.”
Wallace said she enjoys nearly 200 play dates or “gigs” a year. In October, she will leave to do multiple concerts starting in England and Spain.
Next up at the Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company will be rockabilly performer Abby Girl and the Real Deal on Aug. 24.
