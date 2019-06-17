"Because of all the lonely people." "I want to hold your hand." "It's been a hard day’s night."
These musical lyrics have been etched into the minds of more than one generation of Beatles' fans.
The concert was performed Sunday afternoon in Philip Marx Central Park as the kick-off of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District's Concerts in the Park series in association with Fiddlers Crossing and MusicMX Entertainment.
These fab four performers are members of the tribute band Ticket to Ride. Their knockout performance of Beatles music, complete with Beatles costumes and sound-alike vocals, is reminiscent of the four wildly famous Liverpool performers in the 1960s.
Performing for nearly two hours, their two-set performance included such hits as the opening song "All My Loving," through to their closing song, "Hey Jude." In between was a mix of Beatles hit songs.
The band has been touring internationally since 1999. In 2014, nearly 12,000 fans were at that Woodland Hills concert, according to tour management promoters Music MX Entertainment.
This is the first of several summer concerts in the park for this year. Corporate sponsorship is by Lehigh Cement and Grimmway Farms.
