The Rotary Club of Tehachapi held its annual fundraising fashion show at the Shed Restaurant. Five local clothing stores participated with clothing and local models wearing them on Sept. 12.
A sellout crowd of nearly 130 clothing lovers enjoyed the late afternoon fashion adventure complete with wine and food.
The five local participating stores were Sessions Consignment, Twisted Sisters Revival, Dressing Room, Nanette Keller and Stop Staring.
