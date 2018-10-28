A day mixed with training and fun was held Saturday for local carriage drivers at Terry Scott’s arena in Golden Hills. For more than 35 years, Scott and her family, including son John, have been both carriage drivers and trainers in the old art of carriage driving.
The event was a mix of training for sensory awareness for both the drivers and animals, followed by a Halloween scavenger hunt and potluck lunch. The arena had a number of stations set up containing different scenarios, or obstacles, that a driver and their pulling animal might meet up with on a trail ride. New or unfamiliar things can scare an animal and these pre-sensory introductions can make both driver and animal more confident.
Donkeys, mules, minis and draft horses,of many different breeds and various sizes can become a pulling animal with training. Besides pleasure driving, many different competitions and show events have been introduced into the century-old art of carriage driving.
Different combinations of pulling animals are classified as such: a single animal and driver is a “single’s” team. Two pulling animals side by side are known as a “two horse combination” team. Two pulling animals in a line, one behind the other, is known as a “Tandem” team. Four pulling animals are called a “four-in-hand.” Often seen is a single lead animal out front and two animals behind; this is classified as a “unicorn” team.
Carriages are lightweight and classified by the number of wheels. Any four-wheeler is known as a “carriage.” If it has only two wheels it’s a “cart” no matter how tall the wheels may be. Carts and carriages are sturdy but lightweight. Carriages are are made to carry more passengers or weight, and by nature are heavier.
Additional information can be obtained from Bear Valley Springs Carriage Society President Debbie Mayer at dciancamayer@comcast.net.
