The Tehachapi Valley Arts Association's 15th annual winter photo contest saw several returning participants this year, as well as many first timers, with 100 entries submitted to the contest's seven categories.
Best of Show went to Todd Sherwood for his photo "Sunrise on the Fire Wave," featuring his wife, Kelly Sherwood. This is a second year in a row that Sherwood took home Best of Show, making him the man to beat in future contests.
"It's very exciting to win, especially with this picture because this is a very special picture," said Sherwood, who also picked up first-place, second-place and third-place ribbons in other categories.
Second-place winner in the category of Details & Macro was Mikailey Judkins, 16, for her baby photo, "Cousin Close Up."
Judkins said she has practiced photography for more than five years, and uses a Cannon Snapshot. She also received an honorable mention in the Youth category for her photo "A Memory of Fall."
Each year, three rotating judges, who wish to remain anonymous, are invited to chose the winners based on criteria. Two of the judges will be photographers themselves, while the third judge chosen will be an artist. Depending on the number of entries, this task takes two to three hours to complete.
The first thing judges look for is impact, no matter the category or technicality. The second thing they look for is if the photo matches up with the category in which it was submitted.
The third thing judges look for is the Rule of Thirds, which is a principle that lends to well-balanced and interesting photos. The judges also look for exposure and how the print is presented.
Best of Show must always be a first-place winner in any given category, and is subjective in nature. All amateur photographers are encouraged to participate.
Photo contest categories and their winners included:
People & Portrait: 1st place — Todd Sherwood, 2nd place — Gary Grela, 3rd place Linda McDermott, Honorable mentions — Lauri Bott and Gannon Hutchinson.
Details & Macro: 1st place — Nelson Gonzalez Amado, 2nd place — Mikailey Judkins, 3rd place — Chris Odom, Honorable mentions — Chris Naftel and Gary Grela.
Travel & Architecture: 1st place — Gannon Hutchinson, 2nd place — Todd Sherwood, 3rd place — Lauri Bott, Honorable mentions — Joseph Kinn and Rick Hetzel.
Animals: 1st place – Aubrey Motoyama, 2nd place — Jenny Grayson, 3rd place — Toshimi Kristof, Honorable mentions — Mark Riegert and Nelson Gonzalez Amado.
Black & White: 1st place — Paul Smethurst, 2nd place — Gary Grela, 3rd place — Todd Sherwood, Honorable mentions — Kelli Horton and Nelson Gonzalez Amado.
Landscape & Nature: 1st place — Todd Sherwood, 2nd place — Gannon Hutchinson, 3rd place — Daniel Burns, Honorable mentions — Gannon Hutchinson and Nelson Gonzalez Amado.
Youth Photography: 1st place — Jaelle Maxwell, 2nd place — Liam Perk, 3rd place — Joshua Baker, Honorable mention — Mikailey Judkins.
Organizing this year's contest for the first time was Stephen Lee as the event coordinator.
"I had a lot of help, and Gale (Caldwell) helped a lot," said Lee, who plans to coordinate the summer photo contest as well.
Proceeds from the contest will go to fund high school scholarships for students pursuing the arts, as well as art supplies for local classrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.