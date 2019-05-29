PHOTO GALLERY: Showing their Warrior spirit 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Seniors Imogen Buttcane-Hibbert, Daisy Jorian, Nicole Lemons, juniors Lyndsey Schultz, Alexandra Siebold and senior Nashely Banuelos. Photo by Josh Siracusa Warrior Crew bonding with incoming freshmen. Senior Anika Hubbard-Valentino is on the left. Photo by Josh Siracusa Team building activity in Mr. Maino's economics class, with seniors Ally Blackburn, Collin Hutchinson and Benjamin Crum. Photo by Mr. Hansen Senior Rihana Medina and senior Lynden Cole participate in a Drama Club handshake during the THS Club Fair. Photo by Evelyn Dean Senior Katie Tomlinson and senior Alyssa White perform with Battle of the Sexes Girls Cheer. Mrs. Murphy is behind Tomlinson. Photo by Liam Peck Performing during the Battle of the Sexes Dance Off are junior Michaela Spencer, senior Kamryn Sherman, freshman Ainsley Alsbury and senior Vanessa Chao. Photo by Evelyn Dean At the Homecoming Class Competition, freshman Tyller Hensler is on the lobster. Photo by Jacob Andre Feshman Madyson Benitez plays during Club THS Foosball. Photo by Andy Sosnowski Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKern County Fire Department responds to Tehachapi house fireTehachapi man killed in officer-involved shootingJuan Antonio Sillas, 1997-2019Juan Antonio Sillas, 1997-2019Waste Management issues Memorial Day holiday scheduleKaren L. Baratta, 1960-2019New restaurant serving Indian specialty dishes coming soonLeon HarkeyKern County Planning Commission sends applications for cell towers back to staffBVS woman walks away with piece of the pie in Armlifting World Championships Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
