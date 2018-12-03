It was nearly standing room only as the Bear Valley Springs Cultural Arts Association presented the Tehachapi T-Pops Orchestra in their Christmas music extravaganza at the Whiting Center in Bear Valley Springs on Sunday afternoon.
Under the baton of Conductor Daniel Musquez, the orchestra performed a medley of popular Christmas songs. The popular sing-along portion of the program featured many classic carols and was led by vocalist James Lee Stanley. The jovial audience of adults and children sang nearly a dozen of the popular holiday songs.
Leading into the intermission, Linda Coverdale, representing the BVS Cultural Arts Association, gave public recognition to Lynne Bower and Deborah Hand-Cutler for their service to the musical community as well as past T-Pops president of eight years Wayne Thompson.
