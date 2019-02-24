The Tehachapi branch of the Kern County Library, now in its new central location, held an open house Saturday.
These open houses are put on periodically to inform the community about monthly activities presented for old and young at the library.
From reading challenges for young people to adult classes such as American Sign Language or instruction on making items on the library's donated 3D printers, the library is here to “serve the local community,” its mission statement says.
Activities in March include: Teen Chess Club; Friday story times; Teen Fandom event; Celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday; adult creative writing workshop; introduction to 3D printing (all ages); Barks and Books children's program; painting party for kids; adult book club; STEAM Project; and ongoing used book sales.
The library, at 212 S. Green St., is open four days a week. Check kernlibrary.org for hours and activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.