Musical talents from seven area churches were combined Saturday at Mountain Bible Church for an evening of musical praise performed by solo artists, choir music, bands and singalongs. The nearly 200 attendees tapped their feet, sang and clapped, as the spiritual music and lyrics of praise filled the church.
Local churches participating in an evening of worship and fellowship through music were: Mountain Bible Church, Grace Fellowship, First Baptist Church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church, St. Jude’s in the Mountains Anglican Church and In his Presence Ministry.
Co-organizer and Musical Director Wendy Clare was so pleased with the turnout that she hopes to help make this an annual event with all Tehachapi churches participating.
