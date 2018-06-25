Junior Rodeo 2018 kicked off this past weekend at the Tehachapi rodeo grounds, where competitors competed in most of the 18 ranch-style events.
Age levels determine the contestants' placement in the events. Under the age of 6 is known as the pee wee level. Buckaroos level is 7-11 years. Juniors are 12-15 years and seniors are 16-20 years of age.
This season, all junior rodeos will be two-day, back-to-back events held at the rodeo grounds within the Tehachapi Events Center near the airport. Many families have chosen to make it an overnight experience.
Admission for onlookers is free and the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association encourages you to come watch these young cowboys and girls use their skills.
Th next Junior Rodeo weekend will be July 14-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.