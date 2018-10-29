The Sunday afternoon concert by the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra was a standing-room-only affair. Always free to the public, some 450 music lovers enjoyed one of Tehachapi's crown jewels of musical entertainment.
Under the baton of Music Director David Newby, the concert opened with the “Poet and Peasant Overture” by Franz Von Suppe.
Following was guest artist Guitarist Jack Cimo. He performed the haunting beauty of the Spanish guitar with “Concierto de Aranjuez” by Joaquin Rodrigo. Its sweeping sound in the first movement was highlighted by the performance of the orchestras woodwind and brass sections as they accentuated the driving rhythm of Cimo’s guitar playing.
The second movement was rich in romance and in fact, legend has it that as Rodrigo wrote it, he was “thinking of his bride.” The performance bought the audience to its feet for a standing ovation and the artist returned the favor by performing a short encore selection.
After a brief intermission, the orchestra played “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” by Claude Debussy, and finished the afternoon's concert with excerpts from Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story."
The next performance of the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will be Dec. 14 with “Handel’s Messiah” and J.S Bach's “Christmas Oratorio” with the combined Tehachapi Symphonic Chorus and the Antelope Valley Master Chorale, all under the direction of Kathy Kelly.
