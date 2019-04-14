Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club held its spring Model Train Show in Tehachapi on Saturday and Sunday with layouts that were larger and more exciting than ever before.
“Were bigger this year and on average will have nearly 350 visitors attending,” said club member and host Marlan Woodside.
Visiting modeling clubs from nearby communities were also invited to set up layouts and included the Southern Nevada N Trackers and the North Western Garden Railroad Club from Lancaster.
On display and operating during the two-day event were layouts representing several of the popular model train gauges, such as Lionel, HO, N, G, and the smallest of all, Z scale. Vendors for modeling items were on hand with their product lines and a fair amount of used track and materials were available for trading or sale.
The Tehachapi club will also host a Fall Train Show. Details can be found at the club's website, tlrc_club@hotmail.com.
