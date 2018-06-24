With many of the guests hoping it will become an annual event, the "Sip Sip Hurray for Summer" event Saturday drew some 400 wine samplers.
After a summer day of sun and heat, the cooling hours of a Tehachapi evening along with shaded pathways down Tehachapi Boulevard allowed those on the Tehachapi Main Street Wine Tasting tour to take an inviting route between the three tasting locations.
Each featured a different musical theme, as well as a variety of red, white and sparkly wines to sample. There was country music at the Visitor Center, swing music at Centennial Plaza and old-style rock and roll at Railroad Park.
Guests could start at any of the three locations. At each location, sampling glasses could be picked up and ticket stubs could be deposited for a two-person, seven-night Princess Wine Cruise drawing sponsored by local agency Travel by Jenni. The wining ticket was held by Tami Harkleroad.
