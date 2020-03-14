As part of its ongoing efforts to curb local bullying, Tehachapi Martial Arts Center presented its annual Anti Bullying workshop for children under the direction of TMAC owner and Grandmaster Ivan Jadric. Instructors for this year included Third Don Mark Oskay, Third Don Maria Jadric, First Don Ruth Jordan, First Don Matthew Trigo and longtime martial arts student Laura Small.
Twenty students participated in the Friday afternoon workshop. Class instruction for a bulling recipient emphasizes that “walking away is always the best strategy.” When this may not be an option, such as when a bully gets physical, a few basic physical moves can be used to set in motion the opportunity to escape and flee the confrontation.
“We're not here to teach you to fight, but to afford yourself the opportunity that if necessary to defend yourself, to then escape, and get away from your tormentor,” said Grandmaster Jadric.
The students watched as the instruction staff set up various tormentor-initiated physical bullying scenarios. Each was followed by a self-defense tactic. The students were then allowed to practice these moves in pared off groups of two under the watchful eyes of the instructors.
Each participant received a certificate of completion. For additional information on future workshops for both youth and adult self-defense, contact the Martial Arts Center at tmac@tehachapimartialarts.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.