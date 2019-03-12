Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening will become mainly snow showers overnight. Windy as well. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening will become mainly snow showers overnight. Windy as well. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.