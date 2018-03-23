The Bear Valley Springs Pony Club is sponsoring an American Mule Association sanctioned Mule and Horse Show Aug. 3-5 at the Bear Valley Springs Equestrian Center. We are seeking sponsorships and donations to help defray the costs associated with the production of the show.
Pony Club programs are possible because of thousands of volunteers and the generosity of both individual and corporate donors. United States Pony Club is a 501(c)(3) organization. All donations are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.
For more information, please contact Debbie Humphreys: dhumphreys16@gmail.com or Debbie Swarens: dswarens@aol.com.
Debbie Swarens is district commissioner of the Bear Valley Springs Pony Club.
