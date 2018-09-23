The RAM Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association California Circuit Finals will come to the Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center Oct. 5-7.
The event will host the top 12 California rodeo contestants who will compete in all seven rodeo events, including bareback riding, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing, according to a rodeo news release.
Festivities start Friday, Oct. 5 with Patriot Day, when active, retired and former military men and women and their dependents receive free admission. Free admission will be available at the box office on Friday evening only. Gates open Friday at noon and the Rodeo begins at 7 p.m.
Ride for the Pink for breast cancer research is Saturday, Oct. 6. Fans are encouraged to wear pink. Gates open at noon; the rodeo begins at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, Oct. 7, gates open at 7 a.m. with the rodeo at 2 p.m.
Go to avfair.com for ticket and parking information. Find more on the rodeo at cafinalsrodeo.com.
