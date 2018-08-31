Being prepared for the labor and delivery of your baby is important. Family life pregnancy center is here to help.
Beginning on Monday, Sept. 10, we are offering free childbirth classes. Each series of classes is five weeks long.
If you are in your third trimester, call 823-8255 to register and get all information. The class size is limited. Classes begin at 6:45 p.m. and will end at 8:15 p.m. All classes will be held upstairs at 112 S. Curry St.
Our instructor is Rachel Donckels, LM, CPM. She is excited to share her knowledge and address questions and concerns as you prepare for the arrival of your son or daughter.
Kim Nixon is executive director of Family Life Pregnancy Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.