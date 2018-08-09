McKayla Ann Priest and Kevin Raymond Nelson announce their upcoming wedding. The ceremony will be held Oct. 13, 2018 at the Rose Garden Estates in Tehachapi, California.
They first met in the summer of 2008 and attended Tehachapi High School together for three years. McKayla and Kevin were engaged on Dec. 19, 2015 at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., surrounded by Kevin's family.
McKayla is the daughter of father Robert Priest and his wife Jennifer Priest of Bakersfield and mother Colleen Winn and her husband Daniel Winn of Tehachapi. Kevin is the son of father Deryl Nelson of Tehachapi and mother Mary Grounds and her husband Kevin Grounds of Tehachapi.
McKayla and Kevin are high school sweethearts and couldn't be more excited to share this one love for this one lifetime.
