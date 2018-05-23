The Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi started in 2000. At our May 31 meeting we will have three speakers, including a very well-known Bakersfield physician.
Dr. Bruce C. Stone's medical field is urology and his practice is broad in scope, including surgery. He is a sought-after physician who has successfully treated many Tehachapi residents since he started his practice in 1979. His hospital affiliations are as follows: Adventist Health Bakersfield, Mercy Hospital, Kern Valley Healthcare District and HealthSouth Bakersfield Rehabilitation Hospital.
Our prostate cancer group is honored to have Stone as our primary guest speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 31 in the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital conference room at 115 W. E St.
We are fortunate to have Vince Benniger of AbiVi to bring us up to date on current and new drugs. Vince will also furnish our dinner and for that we say thank you, Vince!
Our third speaker will be Nancy Lankin, a registered nurse associated with the American Cancer Society. Lankin will tell us about the Relay for Life that started in Tehachapi in 2004.
We are an active group that exists to provide knowledge, assistance, counseling and lots of care, love and hope for victims and their families.
Please note that we do not meet in June, July and August.
For more information, call Rex at 661-823-1720.
James McDaniel is with the Prostate Cancer Information Group.
