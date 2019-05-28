Tehachapi Prostate Information will host Dr. Luis Mariscal M.D., M.B.A. as its speaker at 6 p.m. May 30 at the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital, located at 1100 Magellan Drive in the executive conference room.
Dr. Mariscal is board certified in radiation oncology and practices at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center in Bakersfield. He is bilingual. Dr. Mariscal’s practice focuses on using high-energy radiation techniques to treat cancers of all types.
He specializes in advanced radiation techniques including intensity modulated radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy and image guided radiotherapy, stereotactic body radiotherapy and stereotactic radio surgery.
Dr. Mariscal has a special interest in cancers of the central nervous system, lung cancer, cancers of the head and neck, prostate cancer and breast cancer.
“Learning that you have cancer turns your world upside down. My goal is to help patients understand their diagnosis and to figure out the very best multidisciplinary approach to treating and curing their cancer,” Mariscal said.
He has received several cancer research awards and is in demand as a speaker at numerous cancer conferences.
Jim McDaniel is chairman of the Tehachapi Prostate Information Group.
