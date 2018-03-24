The Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi has been in existence since 2000. At our meeting on March 29, our speaker will be a Tehachapi physician with offices in Tehachapi, Lancaster and Ridgecrest.
Dr. Eugene Rajaratnam, M.D., F.A.C.S, A.B.A. ARM and a diplomate of the American Board of Urology has been in medical practice since 1982. He is a surgeon and has published in many professional journals.
He deals in all aspects of urology, including but not limited to regenerative urology, cosmetic gynecology, and more. He will cover his field of medicine and discuss HIFU, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound.
Our prostate Caner Group is honored to have "Dr. Raj" as our guest speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29 in the Adventist Tehachapi Hospital Conference Room on Elm Street. Wives, sisters, daughters, and significant others are encouraged to attend.
