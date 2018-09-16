The September meeting of the Prostate Cancer Information Group of Tehachapi will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20 at the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital conference room at 109 W. E St.
Our speaker will be the senior dietitian at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Kathryn Ostrem has a bachelor of science degree from the University of Oklahoma, a masters degree from the University of Missouri and a year of residency at Barnes Jewish Hospital, a teaching hospital in St. Louis.
She was the sports nutritionist for the St. Louis Cardinals in the early 2000s, working with the team and Mark McGwire, of course, and AAA players wanting to boost their performance. Intelligent nutrition helped.
Ostrem will discuss the myths of "nutritional" and "fad diets," excess weight, healthy hearts, prediabetes and diabetes plus practical information on food, how you eat and perhaps most important, exercise.
This will be an excellent informational meeting. Come and learn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.