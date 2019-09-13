The Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Support Group is pleased to announce a very exciting and enjoyable program by Leonard Zasoski Jr., vice president of Colombo Construction in Bakersfield.
Zasoski will speak on a different kind of program at 6 p.m. Sept. 26, at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley in the executive conference room. The topic will be Zero Cancer, which is zero prostate cancer or ZERO, the end of prostate cancer.
On Nov. 9, a ZERO prostate cancer run/walk, 5k, 2k, Kids' Superhero Dash for Dad and Snooze for Dudes will be held at the California State University - Amphitheater, 9001 Stockdale Highway, #62 in Bakersfield.
A local dentist for 25 years, Dr. Randall B. Kam, has participated in many ZERO events over the years, including more than 100 marathons.
Join us. Learn. Enjoy. Great meeting. Great people. All are welcome, and you don't have to be a runner or eat differently as many of us do.
Jim McDaniel is the chairman of the Tehachapi Prostate Cancer Group.
