The holidays are just around the corner. What better way to show your Jacobsen Middle School spirit and support while giving an awesome gift than to buy a $10 Bulldog Discount Card?
For those who have never purchased the card before, it is a great opportunity to save money through some of the best discounts Tehachapi has to offer. These discounts include: Carlos Donuts, Steampunk, Jiffy Lube, TK Pizza, Kohnen's Country Bakery and many more.
In previous years, money raised from the Bulldog Discount Cards has benefited students in many ways, such as a new sound system, beautifying the hallways with murals and water bottle refill stations.
Bulldog Discount Cards can be purchased from the main office at Jacobsen Middle School during school hours, or from any JMS student who is selling them. They will be available for purchase until the end of the school year or while supplies last. Get yours today!
Jacqueline Phillips is a parent with PTO in Tehachapi for Jacobsen Middle School.
