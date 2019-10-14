The 3rd Annual Tehachapi Community Pumpkin Patch will return to Mountain Bible Church featuring hundreds of pumpkins and decorative gourds.
Opening of this year's Pumpkin Patch has been slightly postponed from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18 due to a freeze and delay in the delivery of the pumpkins coming from a Navajo Indian reservation in New Mexico.
Starting Friday, the Pumpkin Patch will open its doors to the public every day through Halloween. Operation hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m.
On Oct. 25, Mountain Bible Church will also feature a Harvest Party from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music by the Bear Mountain Boys. The Harvest Party will include a special visit from Marley's Mutts.
"This is Tehachapi's Pumpkin Patch, and it just happens to be at Mountain Bible Church," said Pastor Chris Frost. "We are going bigger, and it's going to be better than the last couple of years."
Activities will include face painting for the kids, a bounce house, story time, midway games, photo ops, craft booth and hay rides.
According to Pastor Frost, this year's Pumpkin Patch will also feature extra attractions such as a hot dog stand.
Said Pastor Frost, "At our Harvest Party, we will be pulling out all the stops. But one of the cool new features in addition to the food that we are going to be providing the community on the weekends and at our Harvest Party is our raffle we will be doing."
Tickets will be sold for $1, and will feature a number of terrific prizes donated by 25 local businesses with winners announced by 7 p.m. the night of the Harvest Party.
Admission is free. The only charge will be for the food and the pumpkins themselves.
"Proceeds from the pumpkins goes back to the Indian reservation, and any proceeds we get goes back into outreach and into the community over the course of the next year," Frost said.
According to Kirsten Cashdollar, office manager, school field trips to the Pumpkin Patch are available Tuesday through Friday by calling Mountain Bible Church at 822-7541.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.