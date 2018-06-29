Get ready for singing, dancing and hilarious fun at the BeeKay Theatre.
Winner of the Tony and Drama Desk Awards, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" is a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching story about an eclectic group of six pre-teen kids (played by adults) as they compete for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Throw in an ex-con “comfort counselor,” a socially challenged vice-principal, and the exuberant past champion/local real estate agent to round out a cast of lovable misfits, nerds and neurotics.
This dynamic musical tenderly captures the angst, exhilaration and heartache that makes growing up so painful and so wonderful.
Director Christine Guarente ("The Drowsy Chaperone") has put together a terrific cast including Cambria Hynes, Doug Jockinsen, Jason Johnston, Audriana Lathrop, Lily Seymour, Jarrod Tiede, Liz Tiede, Jamie Uhtof and Christopher Guarente. Please join them for an evening/afternoon of delightful entertainment. You’ll be G-L-A-D you did.
Tehachapi Community Theatre’s next production, "The 25h Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," opens July 27 at the historic BeeKay Theatre and plays for three weekends only so get your tickets asap online at www.tctonstage.com or visit the fine folks at Tehachapi Treasure Trove and Tehachapi Furniture to pick up in person. Note: This musical is rated PG-13 for adult language/subject matter.
Shanan Harrell is with Tehachapi Community Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.