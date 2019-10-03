CALIFORNIA CITY — Come journey to the past with us for our 16th Renaissance and Fantasy Faire. On Oct. 19 and 20, you will see Central Park, located at 10400 Heather Ave., transformed into Elizabethan England, as the Queen and her court from the Guild of St. Marie rolls into town, along with peddlers, jugglers, swordsmen, blacksmith, hearty food, tempting tarts and Royal Raven’s Tavern.
Roughly 2,000 to 3,000 attend the event each year. The public will have free entrance to the High Desert Model Train Shown in the building with paid admission to the Faire. The Faire opens Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and ends Sunday at 5 p.m., and is pet friendly.
Confirmed vendors and entertainment include the following: Guild of St. Marie, Mayde in Ireland Band, Cutthroat Reef Renaissance Band of Merchant Sailor’s, Clan Mac Gowan, Her Majesty’s Minstrel Cycle, Barrett’s Privateers, Pirates! Blacksmith Chema, Children’s Fairy Game Garden, Chess 4Us and a Queens Tea (Saturday only cost $5 per person). For the first time, a Chalk the Walk by our Art Commission will be featured.
Merchants' wares include jewelry, accessories, blacksmith handcrafted item, crystals, gem stones, original art glass, bath salts, lavender sachets, Victorian soaps, trays, knives, swords, toys, and more.
Come enjoy a wonderful weekend with Her Majesty and her court and all the trappings of medieval time. Fun is the goal, and the California City Renaissance and Fantasy Faire is the place. We offer the only Renaissance Fire in the High Desert. Find us on Facebook, too.
Admission is $8 for adults, children 12 and under are free, seniors age 65 and older, military personnel and students with ID is $5. Check us out on Youtube: California City Renaissance Fair. Call 760-373-3530 for more information. Or Email dbdaverin@californiacity-ca.gov.
Brenda Daverin is the festival director.
