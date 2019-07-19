Tanya Martinez representing sPower, was the June 18 speaker at Tehachapi Rotary. Martinez, who has an M.S. degree in energy engineering, was accompanied by Russell Johnson of South Valley Solutions of Bakersfield to help field questions. She outlined a new solar project sPower has planned for the Antelope Valley.
The Raceway Solar Project is planned for the Rosamond area, located south of Rosamond boulevard and the Willow Springs Raceway. The 400 megawatt solar farm will consist of 1,854 acres and is expected to be completed by December 2022.
The Raceway Solar Project will supply approximately 600 Kern County jobs with estimated wages totaling $26 million. Over the lifetime of the project, sPower will contribute at least $7 million in tax dollars to Kern County that can be used for police, fire, education and other services. It is expected to reduce carbon dioxide by approximately 600,000 tons per year having a positive impact on air quality.
Martinez said that the Environmental Impact Report is currently before the Kern County Board of Supervisors. The company is emphasizing that they give back to the community by donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities, education and other services.
SPower operates more than 160 solar and wind farms including seven projects in Kern County. They are currently the leading owner/operator of renewable energy assets in the region. For more information on the Raceway Solar Project, check their website at racewaysolarproject.com.
Tehachapi Rotary meets Thursdays at noon at The Shed, 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd.
Pat Doody is the publicity chair for the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
