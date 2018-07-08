Why attend Cheers to Charity? Why spend an evening sipping a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon at beautiful Aviator Park? Why enjoy a variety of foods, wines, beers, coffee and desserts — while enjoying life under a beautiful Tehachapi night?
Because your participation matters. Your attendance makes a difference. Your ticket purchase funds dozens of nonprofit organizations as they carry out their unique missions.
Cheers to Charity is a great event supporting area nonprofits. In addition to delicious California wines, expertly-made home brew and craft beer, mouth-watering tapas, delicious food plates, smooth cigars, music, dancing and a fun silent auction, the event makes our community stronger, our neighborhoods healthier and our residents safer.
Mark your calendar and get your tickets for Cheers to Charity on Saturday, Aug. 11. This year’s proceeds will benefit the Central California Animal Disaster Team, Koinonia Family Services, Tehachapi Salvation Army and Tehachapi Cancer Foundation. Tehachapi Economic Development Council, Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue, Tehachapi Rotary Foundation, Tehachapi Valley Wrestling Club and Stallion Springs CERT will also benefit from the event.
“Cheers to Charity is about community. Businesses and residents support local nonprofits by supporting us, said Cheers to Charity committee member Lydia Chaney. “Each year, we change up recipient nonprofits as we spread funding among a variety of local charitable organizations.”
Sponsors include BHE Renewables, Aspen Builders, Brookfield Renewables, Sangera Subaru, Airstreams Renewables, Advantage Real Estate, Sun Select, South Street Digital, County Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Rio Tinto/US Borax, World Wind and Solar, Chris & Bruce Zigtema, Bank of the Sierra, Country Real Estate, Advanced Network Solutions, Lara & Mike Berard, Fastrip, Tammy Engel - Mortgage Advisor, Tehachapi Mountain Trails Association, Travel By Jenni, Turning Heads Salon, and Grimmway Farms. KGET TV 17, Tehachapi News, Loop Community Newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian, Bear Valley Cub and Bear Tracks are media partners.
The Tehachapi Wine Growers including Dorner Family Vineyard, Per La Vida, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company, Triassic Vineyards, Stray Leaves Vineyard, and Los Viajeros Vineyards will be on hand to pour their wine. Tlo Wines, Burbank Cellars, Opolo Vineyards, Tobin James Cellars and the Boissant Collection will also join the celebration!
Additional wines and craft beers will be added; a bigger and better Un-Spirited (non-alcoholic) Bar; and 20 home brewers will compete for bragging rights during the Home Brew Competition.
Tickets are available online, at Veritas Tapas and Wine Bar and Dahlia’s - a boutique. General admission is $65, VIP tickets are $125 through Aug. 10. General admission tickets are $75 at the door; VIP tickets are not available at the door. Designated Driver tickets are also available for purchase. Log on to Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets online.
Make plans to attend Cheers to Charity. Why? Because it is a night on the town ... that matters to the town we call home.
Mary Beth Garrison is the founder of Cheers to Charity.
