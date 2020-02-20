berkshire

A re-branding ceremony was held for Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Associated Real Estate Feb. 13.

 Courtesy of Ida Perkins

Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Stephanie Garcia, Jessica Davidson, Carolyn Wiles and Liz Trejo; Chamber President Ida Perkins; Chamber Ambassadors Tina Larson, Carl Gehricke and Carol Duetsch along with Mayor Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett joined Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Associated Real Estate for their re-branding grand opening on Feb. 13.

Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Associated Real Estate is located at 787 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Ste B. For more information, call 822-3500.