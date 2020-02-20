Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce Directors Stephanie Garcia, Jessica Davidson, Carolyn Wiles and Liz Trejo; Chamber President Ida Perkins; Chamber Ambassadors Tina Larson, Carl Gehricke and Carol Duetsch along with Mayor Susan Wiggins and City Manager Greg Garrett joined Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Associated Real Estate for their re-branding grand opening on Feb. 13.
Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Associated Real Estate is located at 787 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Ste B. For more information, call 822-3500.
