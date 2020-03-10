The American Association of University Women is once again offering a re-entry scholarships.
The Scholarship Fund for Women offers a scholarship to one or more Tehachapi area women who are pursuing a bachelor’s degree or credential.
To qualify, the applicant must be beginning/continuing her studies and must have taken a break in between:
• High school and college; and/or
• A hiatus from college; and/or
• Have not previously received this scholarship.
An application is made by sending a letter of interest detailing the applicant's plans and financial need to the Board of Trustees by April 15, and providing additional information as requested.
Send letters of interest to AAUW Scholarship Fund, PO Box 273. Tehachapi, CA 93561.
Kathryn Hinkle is a member of the American Association of University Women.
