I was on the Apollo tracking ship USNS Huntsville out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, for the Apollo 11 nighttime re-entry over the South Pacific. We tracked the vehicle's entry into the atmosphere and fed tracking data to the recovery aircraft carrier. Re-entry from horizon to horizon was 10 seconds, leaving a well-lit lavender streak in the night sky. Immediately after this landing, the Huntsville, Mercury and Redstone tracking ships were decommissioned.
I transferred to the USNS Vanguard out of Port Canaveral, Fla. This ship covered the launch of Apollo XI in the Atlantic. More interesting information on this ship is available concerning the launch of all Apollo spacecraft as well as sky lab, other NASA launches, ocean and earth phenomenon research.
— Leonard Arends, Tehachapi
In 1969, I was a sergeant in the USAF serving in Southeast Asia as an air crew member sensor operator on Lockheed EC-121R. On July 21, 1969, our crew was returning from a combat mission to our base in Thailand.
Higher power settings were used (along with a continuous decent, with the Super Constellation airspeed showing 360 m.p.h., a speed I never saw before or after) to avoid being late to view the first lunar landing.
An exciting time not to be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to witness the event on television as it occurred.
— Larry Westin, Tehachapi
