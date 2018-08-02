For the past few years, the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors has donated funds to send Kern County veterans on Honor Flights.
This year, they raised $3,350.54 in addition to $750 donated by Business Network International, more than enough for two veterans to visit memorials in Washington, D.C.
The check was presented by TAAR to Rick Zanutto, a representative for Kern County Honor Flight, on Thursday. He said the cost per veteran for these trips is $1,500.
"It's a great experience for these veterans," Zanutto said.
Honor Flights from Kern County began in 2012, Zanutto said, with the first trip of World War II veterans. He said there are typically two flights per year for Vietnam veterans, as there are fewer people to on trips who served during WWII or the Korean War.
Zanutto lives in Bear Valley and frequently talks to local groups to spread the word about Honor Flight and seek donations. He said TAAR has raised funds for about six veterans to attend.
"They've been wonderful," Zanutto said.
Zanutto has been on 11 flights himself as a guardian.
"Each veteran you take has their own personalities, their own life experiences ... it's like a new flight for me each time," Zanutto said.
To donate to sponsor a veteran's flight or view an application to attend as a veteran or guardian, go to honorflightkerncounty.org.
