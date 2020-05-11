Author and cartoonist Ashleigh Brilliant once said, “Not being able to do everything is no excuse for not doing everything you can.”
And like the author’s last name, his message truly is brilliant!
“We’re limited on what we can do these days,” says Tony Ayon, owner of Miramar International Realty in Tehachapi, “but we can still thank our first responders.”
On Tuesday, May 5, Ayon, along with a group of gratitude-filled Realtors from his Tehachapi office, drove throughout the Tehachapi Valley to spread a little joy at local fire stations.
With food provided by Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, Ayon's team showed their gratitude to some of Tehachapi’s heroes, and had a chance to personally thank them for serving our community and supporting other first responders during these difficult times.
“When we handed them lunch, they had big smiles on their faces and kept saying, ‘You didn’t have to do this,’” Sharon Miller said, expressing how humbled she was by their gratitude.
As restrictions continue throughout California, may we continue to discover little ways to bless others as a community. We may not be able to do everything but doing something can feel like everything to someone.
Terry Gardner is the Tehachapi branch manager of Miramar International Realty.
