The Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network committee was at it again this year with their continuing efforts to support our community with a classroom school supply drive.
Our YPN committee organized this drive to help our local school district teachers. They distributed collection boxes at local offices.
After gathering all items donated by members, a group of YPN committee members led by Jessika Harris as the committee chair delivered them to the Tehachapi Unified School District office.
