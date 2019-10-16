At our Oct. 3 general membership meeting, the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors presented $6,678 to Honor Flight Kern County, represented by Rick Zanutto. Monies donated will send four veterans on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to visit their memorials, at no cost to them.
The Your Professionals Network committee presented a Realtors Night Out, which was hosted by affiliate members Marty Pay and Steve Miles with Marty Pay Farmers Insurance, who held an auction and drawings made possible from donations by many generous local merchants and members.
A great big special thanks goes out to affiliate member Ron Depew and Realtors Josh Orrantia, Louie Creten, Tesa Noonan and Gary Chambers who collectively sponsored two and a half veterans for an Honor Flight.
Cindy Sylvia is the MLS System Coordinator for the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors.
